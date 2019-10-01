Concours D’elegance was the highlight of the past weekend

Concours D’elegance is an annual car event that brings a certain timeless motor elegance to Nairobi. The event brings together all makes and types of cars and motorcycles. Just imagine motor enthusiasts or petrol heads gathered around a beautiful, well-maintained, shiny, elegant old-timey vehicle and you basically have a rough picture of what goes on at Concours.

This year’s event was sponsored by Brookside Daily, Commercial Bank of Africa and Sarova Panafric to mention a few. The annual one-day event (that happened on Sunday) organised by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club of Kenya, had some of the oldest sports and vintage cars and motorcycles, battling out for top honours.

The winner of this year’s event was John Wroe’s 1930 Ford Model A after battling it out with his daughter, Veronica Wroe.

Concours is considered Kenya’s poshest automotive garden party, so it’s not just the cars on display but the fashion as well; this year’s event was dubbed ‘Afromotive’. Concours is a great day to try on that fancy sundress you’ve been waiting to wear, check out the live band and have a kids’ day out.

Here are some of the highlights from this year’s event.

Entertainment

DJ Joe Mfalme and Nyashinski were some of the entertainers for the day.

The fashion and the people

What is a garden party without great fashion.

The Grand Parade

Aside from the display and array of classic and vintage cars, there is also the Grand Parade.

The battle between daughter and father

The tale of how John Wroe won this year’s prize beating out his own daughter Veronica, is apparently a “should have been there” moment.

The bikes came out to play

You can’t have a motor show without the bikes.

