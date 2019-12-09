The Nairobi Cocktail Festival dubbed the ‘Secret Garden’ went down like a smooth whiskey

After three incredibly amazing days, the Nairobi Cocktail Festival came to a superb end. The festival which took place at Dari Restaurant in Karen and organized by EatOut and Baraka Events, had an attendance of over three thousand guests, making it one of Nairobi’s most successful events of the year. Dari Restaurant’s set-up was eye-catching, with one reveller commenting, “This is one of the most Instagrammable set-ups I’ve seen in 2019.”

With top alcoholic beverage brands such as Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Bacardi Martini and Hendrick’s Gin serving innovative cocktails, sentiments from attendees were positive.

Despite the rain, that didn’t stop people from enjoying cocktails with The Staircase from Bacardi Martini, The Refresher from Skyy Vodka and The Don Julio la Primavera which ranked as some of the best cocktails.

For those who wanted non-alcoholic drinks or something different for the palate, Coca Cola were on site as well, as The Berry Company had people flocking to try their berry juice-infused cocktails.

The Jack Daniel’s exclusive masterclass and gourmet food experience headed by David Mwangi, the East African Brand Ambassador, was also a major highlight. The gin masterclass by Tanqueray and the rum masterclass by Diageo had the VIP guests engrossed while learning about different aspects of their favourite drinks.

For the three days, there were some interesting surprises for the attendees as EatOut and Baraka Events went all out. What captivated most people at the Nairobi Cocktail Festival were the fireworks and the enchanting live quartet despite the rain. Music from DJ Papa, DJ Dino, DJ Taio, DJ Beng Beng and DJ Feischer was a welcome ingredient that saw people dancing away the November and welcoming December.

Transport to and from Dari Restaurant was provided by Little Cab with a KSh 250 off on all cab rides. VIP and VVIP guests used special codes to enjoy the rides for free.

