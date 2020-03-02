Sundowner Eldoret edition featured a talent show, a great performance and lots of dancing

Sundowner

Sundowner is arguably one of KBC English service’s most popular shows. With a country playlist that just won’t quit, it is easy to understand why souls both young and old tune in to listen every day.

Over the weekend the Sundowner went to Eldoret for a live show at the Sikh Union club. And this past week’s event was important, especially for the needy in Eldoret.

Here are the highlights from Eldoret.

There was plenty of talent as showcased by the Tumaini Group

This kid didn’t come to play

He wasn’t alone

The winners from the talent search

Is it even a party if you don’t join the performer on stage and dance?

Someone said dancing is the hidden language of the soul, they were probably right.

Sir Elvis delivered a great performance

Tune in to Sundowner with Catherine Ndonye every day from 5 pm to 7 pm on KBC English Service.

