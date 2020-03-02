Sundowner Eldoret edition featured a talent show, a great performance and lots of dancing

Sundowner is arguably one of KBC English service’s most popular shows. With a country playlist that just won’t quit, it is easy to understand why souls both young and old tune in to listen every day.

Over the weekend the Sundowner went to Eldoret for a live show at the Sikh Union club. And this past week’s event was important, especially for the needy in Eldoret.

Organizer Elizabeth Kabuthi speaks why this event is important to the needy children #SundownerInEld #SundownerKBC pic.twitter.com/3GD7lTxQtF — KBC English Service (@kbcenglish) February 29, 2020



Here are the highlights from Eldoret.

Sharing is caring

We took time to visit the Majengo Rescue centre during #SundownerInEld charity edition

Let's celebrate life and love@KBCChannel1 @kbcenglish pic.twitter.com/q7jc9mPY9a — Regina Manyara (@RayManyara) February 29, 2020

There was plenty of talent as showcased by the Tumaini Group

This kid didn’t come to play

He wasn’t alone

Any serious dance group should pick this talent from the streets of Eldoret #SundownerInEld #SundownerKBC pic.twitter.com/Qj0Hd7gtaj — KBC English Service (@kbcenglish) February 29, 2020

The winners from the talent search

Uasin Gishu Director Social Services Jane Njuguna recognizing winners of the talent search early afternoon. #SundownerInEld #SundownerKBC pic.twitter.com/kPI3DheLgv — KBC English Service (@kbcenglish) February 29, 2020

Is it even a party if you don’t join the performer on stage and dance?

Someone said dancing is the hidden language of the soul, they were probably right.

Sir Elvis delivered a great performance

Sir Elvis delivered a great performance

