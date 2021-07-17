Hike your way through Kenya

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

And discover the beauty of glass.

In the third episode of Zurura, a travel show that airs every Friday at 8 PM, a community of hikers get their moment in the spotlight. The Let’s Drift community is a group for hikers and people who love adventure that curates hiking adventures for Kenyans. Interested? Learn more about the Let’s Drift community here.

Additionally, the duo of Asheeko and Nic visit Ongata Rongai to meet Benson Lemangua, a glassblower from Maralal Samburu, who turns recycled glass into beautifully crafted art pieces. Find out how Benson took a risk and turned work into art by watching the entire episode here.

  

Latest posts

Wahu and Nameless set to drop new album together

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Twitter is saying goodbye to Fleets

Christine Olubayi

Wizkid becomes first Nigerian to debut on Billboard top 100

Christine Olubayi

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More