Hike your way through Kenya

And discover the beauty of glass.

In the third episode of Zurura, a travel show that airs every Friday at 8 PM, a community of hikers get their moment in the spotlight. The Let’s Drift community is a group for hikers and people who love adventure that curates hiking adventures for Kenyans. Interested? Learn more about the Let’s Drift community here.

Additionally, the duo of Asheeko and Nic visit Ongata Rongai to meet Benson Lemangua, a glassblower from Maralal Samburu, who turns recycled glass into beautifully crafted art pieces. Find out how Benson took a risk and turned work into art by watching the entire episode here.