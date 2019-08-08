Hillary Barchok sworn in as Bomet Governor

Bomet Deputy Governor Dr. Hillary Kipngeno Barchok was Thursday sworn in as the third governor of Bomet County.

The ceremony was held at the Bomet Green Stadium and conducted by Kericho High Court Judge George Dullu.

The Bomet governor’s seat fell vacant following the July 29 demise of Dr. Joyce Laboso who succumbed to Cancer at the Nairobi Hospital.

She was laid to rest on August 3 in a State funeral at her matrimonial family home in Fort Ternan, Kisumu County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The incoming county boss, Dr. Barchok, now faces the uphill task of naming a fitting deputy governor following rallying calls by women leaders, led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi, during Laboso’s funeral for her successor to appoint a female deputy.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Rose Mghoi Macharia witnessed the signing of Leadership and Integrity Code by Barchok as per the requirement of Leadership and Integrity Act No. 19 of 2012.

DP William Ruto also attended the event.

Before he was elected deputy governor in 2017, Dr Barchok was serving as the dean in the faculty of education and human resource at Chuka University.

He also served at the board of the Retirement Benefits Authority.