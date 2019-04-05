Hino Kenya delivers 50 locally assembled buses to KBS

Hino Kenya has moved to further strengthen its presence in the passenger bus segment with the delivery of 50 pre-owned Hino buses to Kenya Bus Services (KBS).

The additional units now makes KBS one of the leading single passenger bus operator within the capital with a fleet of 283 buses.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Hino Kenya showroom, KBS Managing Director Edwins Mukabanah expressed confidence in the new units contributing to the company’s bottom-line particularly due to their fuel efficiency.

“This acquisition will help us improve our route network within the city and we are glad to be working with Hino Kenya, a division of Toyota Kenya which has placed great emphasis on specialised service centres.”

Gerald Muli, the Hino Division General Manager added that the Hino quality chassis, power train and suspension system are optimised for the Kenyan terrain.

“Our customers have identified a few things that give them the peace of mind with a Hino bus. Key among these is the engine. It has been designed with the aim of delivering low emission as well as good fuel efficiency. In essence, this is money back to the pockets of the business owner since Hino has contributed to a reduction of the businesses operation costs.” He said.

Toyota Kenya has been selling the HINO trucks and buses since 2013. The trucks which are assembled locally have been built to handle the harsh terrains, and provide superior comfort for both the driver and the passengers.

