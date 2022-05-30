Hip-Hop Asili Festival competition scheduled for June

The event seeks to promote local talent.

The second edition of the Hip-Hop Asili Festival is scheduled to take place on June 4th in Dar-es-salaam. The competition invites rappers, beatboxers, dancers and emcees to compete as a way of promoting local talent.

The French Embassy and Alliance Francaise of Tanzania will both sponsor the event this year. The French embassy also sponsored the first edition which took place in June 2021. Speaking about the event last year, the Head of Development Co-operation and Cultural Arts at the embassy, Cecile Frobert said it is part of their policy to promote artists because apart from entertainment, the performances are also educational.

“In their artistic work, we find them passing messages which empower women and fight gender-based violence. “It has been the history of France to promote cultural work and that is why back home, we also had some famous people like Claude Monet, who was arguably the most famous French artist of all time.”

The event this year will take place at the Temeke CCM from 2 PM to 6 PM. Entry is free.

