Hip Hop rapper Mystikal arrested for rape and battery

Due to his unalterable behaviour, Mystikal may never see daylight again.

Michael Lawrence Tyler, better known by his stage name Mystikal, has been accused of first degree rape and domestic abuse. This is the third time Mystikal has been accused of sexual assault.

Known for songs such as ‘Danger (Watch Yourself)’ and ‘Stutter’, Mystikal’s criminal “rap” sheet is longer than his musical “rap” sheet. On January 15, 2004, Mystikal was sentenced to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting his hairstylist. On August 21st 2017, he was charged with rape but the allegations were dropped 3 years later in 2020. Over the weekend, police officers responded to an area hospital in Louisiana in reference to a sexual assault. Through further investigation of the victim, Mystikal was identified as the suspect and booked in jail.

Mystikal has been charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery — strangulation, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property. He is being held without bond.