Hippocratic oath administered on MKU’s first batch of medical doctors

The first batch of graduand doctors from Mount Kenya University were administered with the Hippocratic oath after completing their 6 years training.

The 24 medical doctors are the first lot to graduate 6 years after the university was cleared to offer Bachelor of Science, clinical medicine and community health.

The principles of the oath are supposed to be held sacred by doctors as they are well related with doctors ethics.

In an event presided over by the Chairperson of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council Dr Eva Njenga, Council CEO Dr Daniel Yumbya, MKU founder Simon Gicharu, newly appointed Vice Chancellor Prof Deogratius Jaganyi and Pro-Chancellor Dr Vincent Gaitho, calls for institutions of higher learning to maintain quality training of health practitioners took center stage.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Dr Njenga said while demand for doctors in the Country remains high, the council is keen to ensure that the level of training remains above board.

“We are emphasizing on national training and maintaining high standards in our medical schools and teaching hospitals. This is one of the aspects that as a council is taking seriously to make sure that doctors that are coming out of the medical schools are well equiped,” She said.

Gicharu said, the university had to put up a Ks300 million well-equipped Science laboratory that includes an Anatomy laboratory dabbed General Kago Funeral Home through a public private partnership with Thika Level Five Hospital where all the medical doctors have undergone practical training.

“We were the first University to roll out an accredited Bachelor of Science, Clinical Medicine and Community Health and the first Private University to offer a Pharmacy programme at a time when this seemed impossible. The process was not for the faint hearted but our investments in putting up training facilities and hiring competent trainers ensured that we were successful,” Gicharu said.

Gicharu recently said the institution was ranked among the best in Kenya with a score of 82 percent in an inspection conducted by a joint team of technical health experts from the East African Community Partner States National Medical and Dental Practitioners Regulatory Councils.

Prof Serem said heavy invest in infrastructure in the Univeristy has born fruits saying no one would have belived that MKU had the capacity to produce medical doctors a few years ago.

According to Dr Gaitho, MKU adopted a 3-tier mandate of Teaching, Research and Innovation and community service, noting that research remains a key socio- economic and political pillar to ensure meaningful and sustainable development in the modern world.

“Commercialization of research output is one of the priority areas that MKU has embarked on in the MKU 2020- 2029,” He said.

Prof Jaganyi said the University would use its medical faculty to support the Government in actualising its “Kenya Health Policy 2014 – 2030” by the Ministry of Health through continuous offering of quality training and research.

“As stipulated in the Social Pillar of Kenya Vision 2030 as well as under the SDGs 2030, the private sector’s role cannot be over emphasized. This is where we come in as a University to supplement the Government’s efforts in health care and especially in capacity development,” Jaganyi said.