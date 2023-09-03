Ruto drives electric car to KICC, touts it as ‘drive for the future’

Ruto drives electric car to KICC, touts it as ‘drive for the...

President William Ruto Sunday afternoon drove himself in an electric car to Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) the venue of the Africa Climate Summit which opens Monday.

The President rode in the tiny yellow Autopax AirEv YETU from State House to the Nairobi CBD where he connected with Africa’s Youth on their climate declaration ahead of the Climate Summit.

His motorcade was all-electric, touting it as a drive for the future.

“Enjoyed a drive to Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, to connect with Africa’s Youth on their climate declaration ahead of the Africa Climate Summit” he said.

“A drive for the future: Low-emission, planet-friendly e-mobility is the long-term sustainable transportation solution for humanity” he stated.

President William Ruto drives himself in an electric car from State House to KICC for the African Climate Summit.#KBCniYetu^EM pic.twitter.com/PgKIeMXBhb — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 3, 2023

His administration has been pushing for alternative forms of energy and transportation.

Two days ago, Friday, the Head of State unveiled electric motorcycles at Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa.

The launch of the electric motorcycles, commonly known as e-boda boda, comes three months after he announced Kenya will roll out local production of electric bikes.

In June, Autopax, Kenya’s pioneering Electric Vehicle (EV) company announced a groundbreaking partnership with a leading global automotive manufacturer. to introduce a range of Electric Vehicles tailored to meet the unique needs of the Kenyan market.