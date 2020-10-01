History beckons as Kipchoge goes for fifth London marathon title

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is angling for another moment of history yet when he lines up in this year’s London Marathon scheduled for October 4th.

Kipchoge is attempting to become the first man to win the marathon five times out of five appearances in the marathon’s 40-years history.

Only one other runner has won the marathon more than twice ,Mexican Dionicios Ceron .

Kipchoge said that he will be angling for history when he lines up in the first elite only London marathon.

“ i have ran the fastest time in London you know all through from day one ,and I trust that i will run the best time and it will be really critical for me to win London for the fifth time ’ Eliud said.

Organizers were forced to reschedule the race from May to October 4th following the global outbreak of corona virus pandemic.

London marathon is only the second race,after Tokyo, in the marathon majors series to be held in 2020 after the rest of the races that form the majors in four other cities: Chicago, Boston, Berlin and New York were all called off.

Kipchoge will face a stellar line up that includes eight runners who have posted sub 2:05 hrs

Ethiopian’s Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun who finished second and third respectively in 2019 as Kipchoge raced to a course record are also in the mix.

However a showdown between two greatest long distance runners in the race has featured prominently in the build up to the race.

‘’..On the other hand I have been competing with him for 10 years in track and field ,which was really competitive and I think I beat him once in 2003,but all the other niner years I was second to him’’ Kipchoge said.

’’……since 2003 Paris World championship,kipchoge was there both of us are longtime rivals and friends..so in competition this makes it special ’’.Bekele reckoned of their rivalry

The event will use a different course than usual consisting of a closed loop circuit around st.james park{19.6 laps of length}.

Mo Farah a third place finisher in 2018 edition alongside five other Kenyans:Noah Kipkemboi,Victor Chumo,Eric Kiptanui,Alfred Barkach and Shadrack Kimining will pace the men’s race.

The women’s race will include 2019 winner and current marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei, 2018 winner Vivian Cheruiyot, as well as Ruth Chepng’etich, Roza Dereje, and Valary Jemeli Aiyabei, all of whom have personal best times under 2:20.