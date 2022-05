For two years a team of researchers interviewed Mau Mau veterans as well as historians. Mission? To document the history of Kenya’s independence struggle from the perspective of the Mau Mau. The outcome is a series of articles, books and documentaries launched under the banner MAU MAU CHRONICLES. Richard Munga attended the launch and brings us the details on tonight’s episode of History in Perspective.

