History written after Esteban’s maiden F1 win

By Amir Musa

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon claimed his maiden Formula 1 victory in what was without doubt one of the most thrilling Hungarian Grands Prix of all time, ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel – while Lewis Hamilton recovered from being last at one point to claim P3, as Max Verstappen could only take 10th after Lap 1 contact in a crash that triggered a red flag.

However, there was drama late in the day after the race as Vettel was disqualified when race officials could not extract the necessary fuel sample from his car, promoting Carlos Sainz to the podium and bumping the rest of the field up one spot each.

The biggest talking point

Esteban’s first win; a moment of pure joy and elatio when you cross the chequered flag and there’s no one ahead of you for the very first time. In a prime example of history repeating itself, the Hungaroring was the same venue Fernando Alonso claimed his first win for the Enstone based team back in 2003, when Ocon was only 6 years old. Fernando himself put a stellar defensive performance keeping Sir Lewis Hamilton at bay for just enough laps to give Esteban the chance to win as Sir Lewis was on a charge after failing to pit while everyone else did.



“What a moment. It feels so good. It’s the first victory since the Renault group came back into Formula 1. We had some difficult moments this season that we overcame together with the team, we’ve come back to a fantastic pace in Silverstone and victory today.

“What can I say? It’s fantastic, so congrats to Fernando as well because I think the win is also thanks to him with the fight that he did, his teamwork, all that. I think it’s been a fantastic day” – Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Congratulations to @OconEsteban for his first win – he's been a real star and it’s so exciting to watch. I fought my heart out, gave it everything, feel pretty good about P2 in Hungary. To everyone who checked in, thank you. I’m just fine — ready for some rest! pic.twitter.com/e6u5rkXcjU — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 2, 2021



The Championship;

Hamilton’s recovery drive allowed him to move to the head of the championship, eight points clear of Verstappen as we now enter the summer break – with Verstappen having taken just a solitary point in the past two Grands Prix

Verstappen was visibly frustrated after the race as the damage caused in the first lap incident caused him to struggle.

“Again taken out by a Mercedes so that’s not what you want,” said a disgruntled Verstappen after the race. “You could see Valtteri just completely misses his braking point and causes a big crash.

“From then on, I was missing the whole side of my car and the whole barge board area, the floor was damaged as well so it was almost impossible to drive to be honest,” added Verstappen.

“I still tried my very best and I scored one point, so it’s at least something, but it’s of course not what we want.”



Formula 1 will return on the 27-29st August at Spa-Francorchamps and the Belgian grand-prix