Hit series ‘Sandman’ renewed for Season 2

Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix! "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus & the rest of them… Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead… And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell," says @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/TbA3hnD5f6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2022

Netflix has greenlit a second season of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman.

The Sandman, which launched at the start of August, was watched for 69.5M hours in its first week, doubling this in its second to 127.5M, scoring 77.2M in its third week and getting 53.8M in its fourth.

The writer of the comics and show said, “Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-o. It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life.”

The 10-episode series, based on Gaiman’s DC Comics series of the same name, follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the personification of dreams and one of the seven Endless, after he is captured in an occult ritual in 1916. After being held captive for 106 years, Dream (also Sturridge) escapes and sets out to restore order to his realm, the Dreaming.

Other series stars include Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven, David Thewlis as John Dee, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, among others.

A surprise bonus episode was released in August featured favourite stories from Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels, “A Dream of A Thousand Cats” and “Calliope,” featuring guest appearances by Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant, and Michael Sheen.

