Hit song “Ndovu ni Kuu” back on YouTube

The song had been taken down over a copyright claim.

The hit song “Ndovu ni Kuu” by Krispah, Boutrouss and Khaligraph Jones is back on YouTube. The song had been pulled down sometime last week after a copyright claim was made by upcoming artist Dexta Briyanka.

Dexta claimed that the song infringed on his copyrighted song and that it has a negative impact on Kenyatta University’s brand image. However, Dexta’s claims were refuted by Krispah who said he mixed and mastered the song and made the beat so the copyright claim was fraudulent.

Speaking at the signing of his deal with OdiBets, Khaligraph Jones who also features on the song, assured fans that the song would be back on YouTube.

The song had over 3 Million views before it was taken down and continues to garner more since its comeback on the platform.