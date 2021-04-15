Hit Squad’s Ajowi scoops March Sports Personality of Month Award

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Elly Ajowi has been named March Player of the Month by LG/SJAK.The heavy weight boxer won Gold during the Africa Zone 3 Championship in DR Congo.

Kenya boxing  Team heavyweight  pugilist Elly Ajowi has been named the LG/Sports Journalist Association Of Kenya, SJAK,  Sports Personality for the month of March.

The National Police Service Corporal was outstanding during the Africa Zone 3 Boxing Championship held in Kinshasa, DR Congo in March.

During the event, which attracted seven countries, Ajowi clinched Super- Heavyweight gold after defeating African Champion Maxime Yegnong Njieyo from Cameroon.

 

Elly Ajowi has become the third recipient of the LG/SJAK player of the month award after basketballer Tylor Okari and tennis ace Angela Okutoyi.

Earlier in the month of March, Ajowi qualified for Tokyo Olympics Games by virtue of a decent heavyweight ranking at continental level.

“It’s such a great feeling to be selected as the best sports personality of the month. This has motivated me to even aim even higher at this year’s  Tokyo Olympics. It was not an easy thing to fight my opponent given that it was my first fight in Super Heavyweight. My strategy was to make calculated shots while also defending gallantly. Iam glad I was able to  avenge the match I lost to the Cameroonian in the run up the final,” Ajowi said.

Ajowi beat three other nominees Wilson Bii of Paralympics, Rakep Patel of cricket and Victor Obiero of kabaddi.

LG Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim congratulated Ajowi for his exploits in DR Congo.

“I wish to congratulate Elly Ajowi for his stellar performance during the month of March. We celebrate and wish him all the best in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Recognizing and rewarding performance is an important step in identifying and nurturing local sporting talent. Kenya is known globally for her sporting talent especially in athletics, and we are seeing promising talent in other disciplines, hence our decision to collaborate with SJAK to advance development of sports talent in Kenya,” said Kim.

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi thanked LG for their longstanding partnership with SJAK,\ adding that recognition of sports personalities is a positive way of appreciating Kenya’s spirited gains in sport.

FROM R-L:Elly Ajowi,Elizabeth Akinyi,David Munuhe and Musa Benjamin pose during the monthly award presentation.

Ajowi joins the growing list of 2021 winners after Tennis star Angela Okutoyi in January and Kenya Morans’ Tylor Okari in February.

MORE ABOUT ELLY AJOWI

Ring Name: Elly

Date of Birth: 5th October 1983

Stance: Orthodox

Current Weight Division: Heavyweight

Previous Club(s): Dandora (1997-2000), Dallas Muthurwa (2004-2006)

Current Club: Kenya Police (2016 to date)

Occupation: Corporal at Railway Police

Career Highlights

  1. Commonwealth Boxing Championships in India –SILVER
  2. All African Games 2015 –Congo Brazzaville -BRONZE
  3. Kenya Open Champion 2010 to 2019
  4. All African Games 2019 –Rabat -BRONZE
  5. Africa Zone 3 Boxing Championship 2021 in DR Congo-GOLD
