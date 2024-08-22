Hold leaders accountable, Labour PS tells youth

Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime has urged the youth and the broader community to hold leaders accountable for any perceived shortcomings, including himself.

Speaking at the Mwatate CDF Hall in Taita Taveta County on Thursday, the Labour PS stressed the importance of youth reskilling and upskilling due to the changing job markets

He informed the youth that his Ministry is responsible for ensuring that every individual secures employment, noting that due to the imbalance between the demand and supply of labour, those who have the chance to work abroad to seize the opportunity, while the government continues to focus on job creation.

For the semi-skilled who have honored their craft, such as plumbers and artisans, but have not attended formal schooling, the PS shared encouraging news stating that through the State Department for Labour and Skills Development, they can obtain certification once it is demonstrated that they possess the necessary skills.

Regarding labour migration, PS Mwadime clarified that it should not be viewed solely as brain drain; rather, it presents an opportunity for individuals to establish a foundation for their lives.

“Kenyans will continue to secure positions in skilled labour following the signing of a Bilateral Labour Agreement (BLA) in September this year, which will also contribute to addressing the employment challenge,” asserted the PS adding that the Government doesn’t only send the unskilled labour workers abroad, but also skilled and semi-skilled.

He concluded by urging the youth to exercise responsibility in their criticisms and to avoid being exploited by malicious individuals seeking to undermine their achievements, as this could lead to further economic difficulties.

Additionally, there was a book launched by one of the regional leaders, SSP Patron Jostina Mwang’ombe.

PS Mwadime was accompanied by local leaders including the area Governor Andrew Mwadime, Wudanyi Member of Parliament Damson Mwashako, and other officials from the region.