Holders France on a mission in Qatar

Crowned world champions at Russia 2018, France have a major challenge on their hands: to do what no other team has done in the last 60 years and retain the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy. Since Brazil won back-to-back titles in 1958 and 1962, the defending champions have always come up short at the following tournament.

“We’ve got a massive task in front of us,” said Guy Stephan, assistant coach to Didier Deschamps, summing up the scale of the job they face. As Benjamin Pavard told FIFA+, “France are the team that everyone wants to beat”.

Led by their captain Hugo Lloris, who could become the country’s most capped player of all time in Qatar, France can count on several of the world’s best players, among them Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, N’Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

The French also have a seemingly inexhaustible supply of young talents, among them Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), William Saliba (Arsenal) and Jules Kounde (Barcelona). All five could well figure in the 26-man squad to be revealed by Didier Deschamps on 9 November.

Winning Group D seems well within the reach of Les Tricolores. Tunisia are relatively inexperienced at this level, with only five World Cup appearances to their name prior to Qatar 2022, as opposed to Les Bleus’ 15. As for Australia, France have happy memories of facing them at Russia 2018, defeating them 2-1 in their opening match in the group phase.

Denmark ought to provide the stiffest test, having become France’s new bogey team. Without a win against the Danes in seven years, Les Bleus lost twice to them in the UEFA Nations League this year, in June and September.

France’s Group D fixtures

22 November France-Australia, 22:00 local time, Al Janoub Stadiumb d’Al Wakrah

26 November France-Denmark, 19:00 local time, Stadium 974 Doha

30 November Tunisia-France, 18:00 local time, Education City Stadium, Doha

Key player: Karim Benzema

The Real Madrid forward had a 2021/22 season to remember and was named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year as a result. Along with Mbappe, he will be France’s main man in Qatar. Since resuming his international career at UEFA EURO 2020, following an absence of five and a half years, the former Lyon striker has scored 10 goals in 16 international appearances and has shown how much of a matchwinner he is.

As he approaches his 35th birthday, KB9 has never been in better form. “He’s a world-class player,” said Kounde. “He’s got the lot, there’s not much he can’t do and he’s the linchpin of our whole game. He’s a very positive person to have around and he’s a natural leader too.”

Player to watch: Aurelien Tchouameni

The impressive Bleus midfielder swapped Monaco for reigning European champions Real Madrid this summer and is now lining up in the starting XI alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

In the probable absence of Pogba, and with Kante and Adrien Rabiot both having had their injury problems of late, the ex-Bordeaux player could well be one of Deschamps’ key performers at Qatar 2022.

“He always has something to offer whatever the match situation,” said Deschamps. “He really listens, he’s organised and he thinks about his football. Even though he’s not exactly the same kind of player, Pogba had all that at the same age. Aurelien is the complete player, both physically and mentally, and has what it takes to stay at the very top.”

Still only 22, Tchouameni has 14 caps to his name and looks set to be around for a long time to come.

