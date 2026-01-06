Defending champions Ivory Coast produced a masterclass performance to beat Burkina Faso 3-0, in the last round of 16 fixture on Tuesday night at the Grand Stade de Marrakech to seal their quarter-final berth.

The Elephants opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Amad Diallo who connected Evann Guesand’s cross .

Yan Diamonde doubled the lead as the Ivorians held on for 2-0 comfortble lead heading into the interval.

The 2nd half was no different, as the holders continued with their high-pressing game, and Guess, who was passed on the ball in a counterattack, beat the goalkeeper from a tight angle to seal the victory.

The Elephants will face seven-time champions Egypt in the last quarter-final on Saturday.

Quarter-finals confirmed fixtures

9th Jan, 2026-Senegal vs Mali-Stade Ibn Batouta-Tanger-7pm

9th Jan, 2026-Morocco vs Cameroon-Prince Moulay Abdellah-10pm

10th Jan, 2026-Algeria vs Nigeria-Stade de Marrakech-7pm

10th Jan, 2026 – Egypt vs Ivory Coast – Stade de Adrar – 10pm