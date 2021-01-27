Holders Morocco reach CHAN quarters, Uganda out

Title holders Morocco reached the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) after beating Uganda 5-2 in their last group C match in Douala,Cameroon.

A second-half revival by the Atlas Lions secured their emphatic victory at the Stade de la Réunification to ensure they finish top of Group C with seven points.

Ibrahim Orit and Saidi Kyeyune scored Uganda’s consolation goals while Morocco sealed the emphatic win through Sofiane Rahmi double,Hamza El Mossaoui and Abdelilah Hafidi goals.

The result means the Cranes crash out of the competition for the fifth time as they finish bottom of the group with just one point after three matches in the group.

Morocco top of the group with seven points and keep alive their hopes of retaining the title they won on home soil of the competition designed exclusively for home-based players.

