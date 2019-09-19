Holders of illegal firearms in Samburu County told to surrender them

Rift Valley Regional coordinator George Natembeya has called on those holding illegal firearms in Samburu County to voluntarily surrender them to authorities.

Natembeya says those who will not have surrendered the firearms by the end of the month, when an amnesty issued by the government will lapse, will have themselves to blame.

An amnesty by the government providing a window for those in possession of illegal firearms within Samburu, Turkana, Laikipia, Baringo Elgeyo Markwet and Isiolo counties to surrender them voluntarily is set to lapse by the end of the month.

Rift Valley Regional coordinator George Natembeya who was in Samburu county warning those still holding illegal firearms to voluntarily surrender them to authorities or face the full force of the law.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Natembeya says the planned mop up exercise by the government will also target senior civil servants, and politicians who are known to arm herders who look after their cattle.

At the same time, Natembeya threatened to sack chiefs who have been working in cohorts with cattle rustlers.