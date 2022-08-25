Holders Real Madrid get lucky in Champions League draw

Defending champions Real Madrid will face a familiar foe and some newer challenges, as they attempt to win a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title this season.

In the 2022/23 group stage,Carlo Ancelotti’s side will contest Group F along with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic, who returned to the Champions League after several years of absence.

Last year’s finalists Liverpool were given potentially the hardest task of the English clubs, drawn alongside Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Group A – with a fiery ‘Battle of Britain’ set to commence when the Reds face Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

It will be the first time the two teams have played in a competitive fixture – they face a Rangers team who qualified via a play-off after beating Dutch outfit PSV on Wednesday.

Group C looks to be the ‘Group of Death’, with European giants Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan all drawn together.

Czech side Viktoria Plzen are unlucky to be the fourth team in that group.

Erling Haaland will get a speedy reunion with former club Borussia Dortmund after Manchester City, last season’s beaten semi-finalists, were drawn against the German club, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen in Group G.

PSG, Juventus and Benfica are joined by Maccabi Haifa in an interesting-looking Group H, with Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge contesting Group B.

Chelsea will come up against former defender Fikayo Tomori after the 2021 winners were paired with AC Milan in Group E. Thomas Tuchel’s side will also face Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb and will be favourites to progress to the knockout stage.

Tottenham, finalists in 2019 and back in the competition for the first time since 2020, were handed a favourable looking draw alongside Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, and Marseille in Group D.

