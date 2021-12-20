Holidaymakers assured of adequate security at the Coast

The Government has beefed up security in Mombasa and other coastal areas as thousands of visitors flock the city ahead of Christmas festivities.

Coast Regional Commissioner (RC), John Elungata, said adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of local and international tourists visiting Mombasa and other coastal areas, to celebrate Christmas and New Year Holidays.

“We are ready for the festivities and have deployed adequate security personnel to enhance patrols at the beaches, places of worship and other popular joints, to ensure residents and visitors enjoy a peaceful and safe holiday season,” said Elungata, during an interview with Kenya News Agency, Monday, in Mombasa.

Elungata who was accompanied by the Coast Regional Police Commander, Manase Musyoka, asked the management of worship places and the general public to co-operate with the security personnel and volunteer information on any suspected person or illegal activities they may come across.

“Those manning mosques, churches and other worship premises, should introduce the screening and other security measures for protection,” added the Regional Commissioner.

At the same time, Elungata urged holidaymakers, to strictly observe Covid-19 protocols and underscored the importance of social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap or sanitiser and wearing of masks in public places.

He urged local residents and visitors to avoid overcrowded places, especially at the beaches, entertainment joints and public transport vehicles.

“Those found violating the Ministry of Health protocols aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus will be arrested and prosecuted,” added the Regional Commissioner.

On his part, Musyoka welcomed all the visitors to the coast and assured them of their safety during and after the holiday season.

Musyoka urged bar owners and other entertainment joints to ensure total adherence to Covid-19 protocols and close their establishments in line with their operation licenses.

He added that police will work closely with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in the enforcement of traffic regulations, saying public service vehicles and other motorists should avoid reckless driving during the festive period.

“Public transport vehicles and other motorists should strictly obey traffic regulations including avoiding drunk driving and overspeeding,” said the police boss.

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of ecstatic local and international visitors are trooping to various hotels, apartments and other tourist establishments in Mombasa and other coastal areas for the holiday season.

A spot check by KNA found that most hotels have put elaborate measures, including training of the staff to ensure total adherence to the Covid protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Hoteliers and those in tourism-related businesses are optimistic of brisk business and expect high bed occupancy compared to last year, following increased bookings and enquiries.

The hospitality sector suffered the most during the Covid-19 restrictions as they had to contend with the drastic drop in visitors and booking cancellations, bringing the tourism economy to a standstill.

“Hotels in the region are receiving encouraging bookings and reservations with local holidaymakers accounting for the highest percentage,” said the Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Association of Hotel Owners and Caterers (Coast), Sam Ikwaye.

Ikwaye said hotels and other stakeholders are looking forward to a better holiday season compared to last year where the industry was dealt a major blow, following the lockdown and other restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The global health emergency adversely affected the hotel industry, with business and holiday travel virtually grinding to a halt, forcing many establishments to either close down or reduce their workforce,” he added.

He further noted that lifting the curfew was a big relief to the hotels and entertainment sectors but called upon all the players in the industry to strictly enforce all health protocols during the festivities.