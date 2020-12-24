Holidaymakers assured of adequate security at the Coast

The government has beefed up security in the Coastal region as thousands of visitors expected to flock for the festive season.

Coast Regional Commissioner (RC) John Elungata said all security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays to ensure area residents and visitors enjoy a peaceful and safe holiday season.

“We have deployed adequate security personnel and enhanced patrols at the beaches and other popular joints,” said Elungata.

Elungata who was accompanied by the Coast Regional Police Commander Gabriel Musau said all security personnel including village elders have been put on high alert to ensure locals and international visitors celebrate the holidays in a peaceful environment.

He also asked the public to report or volunteer information to the police on any suspected person or illegal activities.

At the same time, Elungata urged holidaymakers to strictly observe Covid-19 protocols and underscored the importance of social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap or sanitizer and wearing of mask in public places.

He urged locals and visitors to avoid overcrowding places especially at the beaches, entertainment joints and public transport vehicles.

“Those found violating the Ministry of Health protocols aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus will be arrested and taken to court, “added the Regional Commissioner.

On his part, Musau said 500 prison wardens have been deployed to the region to work with other security personnel during the festive season.

The Police boss said “we welcome all Kenyans and visitors to the coast and we assure them of their safety during and after the holiday season.”

Musau urged bar owners and other entertainment joints to ensure total adherence of Covid-19 protocols and close their establishments by 9pm in line with curfew hours.

He added that police will work closely with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in the enforcement of traffic regulations saying public service vehicles and other motorists should avoid reckless driving during the festive period.