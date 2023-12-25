Holidaymakers assured of adequate security at the Coast

The government has put in place adequate security measures to ensure the safety of local and international tourists visiting Mombasa and other coastal areas to celebrate Christmas and New Year Holidays.

The coastal city of Mombasa, South and North Coast beach resort towns of Diani and Malindi have witnessed influx of international and local visitors for this holiday season.

Kisauni Deputy County Commissioner Jamleck Mbuba said all security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays to ensure area residents and visitors enjoy a peaceful and safe holiday season.

“We have deployed adequate security personnel and enhanced patrols at the beaches and other popular joints,” said Mbuba during an interview with Kenya News Agency on Sunday.

The Administrator said all security personnel have been put on high alert to ensure locals and international visitors celebrate the holidays in a peaceful environment.

The DCC also asked the public to report or volunteer information to the police on any suspected person or illegal activities.

At the same time, Mbuba urged holidaymakers to exercise caution while at the beaches and stay away from activities that can easily lead to unnecessary accidents.

He also asked them to avoid boats and other vessels which are being operated by unprofessional or drunkard pilots.

“We will increase security patrols to curb all forms of crime and improve safety for tourists and locals on the beachfronts,” he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of ecstatic local and international visitors are trooping to various hotels, apartments and other tourist establishments in Mombasa and other coastal areas for the holiday season.

The Director of Jawambe Hotel, Janet Mirobi said most of the hotels have recorded impressive bookings despite the current economic hardship.

“It is very encouraging to see Kenyans embracing the concept of domestic tourism and exploring the various historical sites and other popular destinations,” said Mirobi.

She added that hoteliers and those in tourism related businesses are optimistic of brisk business and expect high bed occupancy following increased bookings and enquiries.