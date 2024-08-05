Homa Bay activists seek court injunction on County HQ construction

Two residents of Homa Bay County have moved to court to halt the construction of a new county government headquarters.

Michael Kojo and Evans Oloo, the residents in question, sued the county government for allegedly failing to conduct public participation before starting the construction at Arojo location, on the outskirts of Homa Bay town.

The two civil society activists also accused the county government of not obtaining approval from Members of the County Assembly to enter into an agreement with the County Pension Fund (CPF) to fund the construction.

Earlier this year, the county government entered into an agreement with CPF to fund the construction of the offices, with plans to repay the loan over thirty years.

Governor Gladys Wanga stated that the ultra-modern offices would provide a conducive working environment for county staff.

“This new headquarters will enhance the efficiency of the county government and serve the citizens for generations to come,” Wanga said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Governor Wanga maintained that all due processes were followed before the project’s inception.

“We consulted the National Treasury, the Controller of Budget, and other relevant institutions before entering into an agreement with the County Pension Fund,” she stated.

However, the two activists accused the county government of failing to provide evidence of compliance with all necessary requirements for the project.

They claimed the county government ignored their requests for proof of compliance.

In their petition, the activists accused the county government of not responding to their request for information on the project, referencing letter REF: ICHD/S/VOL.4/2024, which sought full disclosure on the land lease agreement, loan details, evidence of national government loan guarantee, and approval from the County Assembly.

The activists urged the court to stop the construction process and issue a temporary injunction prohibiting business activities at the site.

The petitioners also claimed that the project commenced without an environmental impact assessment.

Justice George Ong’ondo of the Lands and Environment Court set the hearing date for October 7.