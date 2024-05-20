Homa Bay: Concern as corporal punishment back in schools

Patrick Awino, the Director of Children’s Services in Homa Bay County, has expressed significant concerns about the resurgence of corporal punishment in schools.

Despite being outlawed since 2001 through a legal notice by the government, there are indications that this practice is re-emerging.

Awino emphasized that corporal punishment is detrimental to children’s development and violates their rights.

His concerns align with broader global efforts to eliminate corporal punishment in all settings, as highlighted by initiatives and advocacy from organizations dedicated to ending such practices worldwide.

Awino’s stance reflects a commitment to children’s rights and the push for non-violent disciplinary methods.

This perspective is supported by numerous human rights frameworks, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child and other international covenants.