Homa Bay County Referral Hospital cleaners down tools over salary delays

More than 50 casual employees at the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital have downed their tools over salary delays.

The cleaners protested that their employer, a private contractor engaged by the Hospital had failed to pay eight months’ salaries.

Speaking to KNA at Homa Bay town, the employees of Key Cleaners, expressed their displeasure in the private contractor, saying the Company has had problems in paying its employees on time since its inception in 2016.

The employees’ supervisor, James Njira Ogwang’, explained that delayed payments have been a norm with the employees having to go for several months without pay.

“Since we started working with the Company, payment has been an issue and at times we have to strike after several unpaid months and only then have we been able to receive our salaries,” said Ogwang.

He further explained that the workers were demanding more than Sh500,000 in salary arrears dating back to April this year and would not return to work until every penny is paid.

Ogwang also added that he has been in constant communication with the Company management to find an amicable solution on behalf of his colleagues to no avail.

One of the employees, Helen Anyango explained that she has been commuting from the neighbouring Rodi Centre to the Hospital in order to provide for her family but has recently been experiencing difficulty in doing so as she lacks alternative sources of income.

“I have been commuting to work daily for the past eight months with the hope that our employer will have pity on us and finally make the payments, my children are currently at home because I cannot pay their school fees,” said Anyango.

The Company Director, Tom Omboya, explained that he was unable to pay the employees as he was yet to receive payments from the County Government. The employees are now calling on the government to intervene on the matter.