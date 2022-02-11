Homa Bay Governor reshuffles cabinet after mass resignations

Homa Bay Governor, Cyprian Awiti has moved with speed to reshuffle his cabinet by filling the vacancies left by some members after their resignation.

This comes after a few county executive members stepped down in quest of the various political seats in the coming August election including the County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe and the County Executive Member (CECM) for Energy Beatrice Ogola.

Ogwe who was also the head of the Civil Service is in quest of the county gubernatorial seat while Ogola eyes the Woman Representative Position.

Speaking to the press, Awiti said that the reshuffling of his cabinet was meant to enhance service delivery in the county.

In the changes, the Chief Officer for Water and environment Donald Ogweno Oindi has been elevated to be the County secretary in an acting capacity, the CECM for trade Dr David Okeyo is the new CECM for Energy replacing Beatrice Ogola who resigned on Wednesday.

The CECM for Agriculture Aguko Juma has been moved to the trade and industrialisation docket in the same capacity while Beatrice Asyago, the CECM for Education is now in charge of the agriculture docket in the same capacity.

The CECM for transport and infrastructure Akoko Nyaoke will now be in charge of education in the same capacity.

The Chief of Staff Eliud Otieno has been promoted to become the acting CECM for Transport and infrastructure while the Chief of Protocol John Apollo is now the new chief of staff.

In the company of his deputy Hamilton Orata, Governor Awiti said that the changes took place with immediate effect and warned the officials against laxity, adding that the mega projects which he started must be completed as soon as possible.

“I want to warn all the cabinet members against laxity and they are to work with speed to ensure all the mega projects under my leadership are complete before coming to the August election,” he said.