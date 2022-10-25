Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has urged the Assembly to expedite the vetting exercise that is currently ongoing to enable the government to settle down to work.

The Committee on Appointments has already vetted five County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) nominees Monday for the Homa Bay County government at the County Assembly

Roseline Omollo, the nominee for Health Department, who was the first to be vetted said that the skills she gained while working under the Council of Governors (CoG) gave her an upper hand in heading the health docket.

Omollo specialized in communication and has been working at the office of the Speaker at the Senate Assembly.

The vetting committee led by Speaker of the Assembly Julius Gaya questioned the nominee on how she will relate with health workers when her educational background and work experience do not relate to health matters.

In her response, Omollo said she interacted extensively with health professionals when she worked at the COG which gave her knowledge on how to handle health matters.

“While working under the Council of Governors, I had a chance to interact with the health professionals, especially during their times of strike,” said Omollo. She said if appointed, she will digitize health records for monitoring disease prevalence to ensure proper intervention.

Other nominees who were vetted were Martin Opere, Education, Joash Aloo, Water, and Samwel Okello Obiero, Finance.

On his side, Opere said that if approved, he will ensure the quality of training offered in tertiary institutions was improved to promote more enrolment. “There is a need to enhance training in Vocational Institutions if we wish to improve enrolment,” said Opere.

In a press release Monday, the Governor nominated Bernard Muok as the County Secretary and head of Public Service. The other five remaining nominees are scheduled to appear before the panel today.