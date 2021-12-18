Homa Bay MCAs summoned in Kisii by EACC

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in Homa Bay have been summoned in Kisii by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to record statements regarding two ongoing investigations.

In a letter signed by E. Otiko of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, addressed to the Speaker Ayoo and copied to the office of the clerk of the house, the commission asked members of the board to attend an investigative interview in Kisii scheduled at different times and dates.

This investigation is in line with two active probes by the Commission involving tender awards on the construction of new assembly offices and irregular payments for trip allowances of the MCAs to Mombasa between 8th and 12th of September this year.

In the first probe, the commission is carrying out investigations on the contract between the County Assembly Service Board and a construction company known as M/s Hartland Enterprises Limited which was awarded a tender for the construction of the offices.

The EACC asked the house speaker Elizabeth Ayoo who chairs the board and her deputy Kanyaluo ward MCA Jeff Ongoro to appear before the commission’s office in Kisii Friday.

The remaining service board members including Kwabwai MCA Richard Ogindo, Lilian Ogono and Joseph Okoto are expected to appear before the commission on Monday next week while the rest will be questioned at the commission’s office from January 4 next year.

The MCAs were required by the commission to submit information in their possession regarding the subject being investigated on during the scheduled interview.