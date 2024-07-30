Homa Bay receives new supply of vaccines

Hospitals in Homa Bay County have received a new supply of vaccines that have been unavailable since last year.

According to Health Chief Officer Kevin Osuri, the county has received a sufficient quantity of children’s vaccines, including BCG, Oral Polio, Tetanus-Diphtheria, and Measles Rubella.

Chief Officer Osuri emphasized the importance of these vaccines in maintaining public health and preventing outbreaks of these potentially life-threatening diseases.

He said the arrival of the vaccines will enable them to continue the immunization programs and ensure that children are protected against preventable diseases.

Osuri encouraged parents and guardians to take their children to the nearest health facilities to receive these vaccines as part of the county’s ongoing immunization campaign.

The chief officer said the health department is working diligently to ensure that the vaccines are distributed efficiently across all hospitals and clinics in the region.

Other counties that missed the vaccines by the beginning of July included Bomet, Narok, Turkana, Wajir, Isiolo, Mandera, Garissa, Uasin Gishu, Marsabit, Bungoma, Kakamega, Tana River and Isiolo.