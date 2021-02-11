Homa Bay becomes the third County to pass BBI Bill

Written By: Muraya Kamunde

Homa Bay County becomes the third County in the country to unanimously pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Amendment Bill.

The Bill was tabled at the Homa Bay County Assembly on Thursday.

Siaya and Kisumu Counties became the first and second respectively to okay the plebiscite.

Homa Bay County Assembly had asked the public to submit their views during a public participation window that closed yesterday.

This comes days after the Orange and Democratic Movement leader Raila odinga held a consultative forum with hundreds of delegates from Homa Bay County to sensitize them on BBI.

“The momentum witnessed here shall, be cascaded to the Sub-County and Ward levels as the Country readies itself for a constitutional momentum,” said the ODM leader.

The Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020 will require the approval of 24 out of 27 Counties for it to move to the next stage.

County Assemblies have until April 26th to pass or reject the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020.

More to follow…

