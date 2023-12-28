Homabay emerge winners of Eliud Owalo Super Cup after tense penalty shootout

Homabay combined are the champions of the inaugural edition of Eliud Owalo super CUP after they beat kisumu combined 4-2 on post-match penalties.

The two teams had battled to a stalemate in the regular time.

Meanwhile Siaya combined pipped a ten man Migori combined by two goals to one to emerge third.

After two days of high Octane football that pitted the best soccer talent in the four luo Nyanza counties, it was time for the best of the best to be crowned a tantalising finals between Homabay combined and kisumu combined .

And after 90minutes of no side breaching each others defence ,penalty kicks ensued to determine the winner.

Outstanding Homabay shot stopper Benard Odunga put Homabay in the driving seat after he saved the first penality kick taken by kisumu dangerman Christopher Raila. kisumu would go on to lose one more penalty as Homaby expertly dispatched their first two.

Homabay lost the third penalty kick, giving kisumu combined a glimmer of hope , but kisumu failed to capitalise on the blip as Homabay marched on for a 4- 2 victory and a 400, 000 kenya shillings winners token. Kisumu received 300,000 kenya Shillings token as the first runners up.

In the ealier game Siaya rallied from a goal down to pip Migori combined by two goals to one and clinch the third spot. George Odhiambo had opened the scoring for siaya combined in the 8th minute, but Migori equalised on 43rd minute.

They would go on to take control of the game, and it came as no suprise when they took the lead deep into the second half. Migori was reduced to ten men after geoffrey Ouma was shown a red card for dangerous play.

Siaya walks away with 200000 kenya shillings for finishing third while Migori receives 100000 shillings.

Best players scouted in the tournament will have an opportunity to showcase their talent against Gor mahia in a friendly match that will be played at nyilima grounds in rarieda subcountysiaya county.