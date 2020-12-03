Home players dominate as Uganda Open tees off

Home players dominated the leader board as Uganda Open golf tournament got under way at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club course in Kampala,Uganda.

Ugandans Deo Akope and long hitter Dennis Anguyo shot two under par 70 to tie at the top of the leader board as five other players including defending champion Madalitso Muthiya of Zambia tied on one under par 71.

“The course is completely wet after some long rains last week, in fact we are using preferred line on the fairway. It is completely unpredictable course at the moment unlike the usual conditions we have known’’ said Kenyan golfer John Wangai.

Of the two joint leaders, Anguyo started off with a birdie at the par five-first hole, dropped a shot at the third, but regained two shots at the fifth and sixth only to drop one at the seventh, to finish the opening nine on one under par.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



At the back nine which has only one par five, Anguyo birdied the 14th then parred the rest for his one under par 70.

For Akope, one of the well known Ugandan pro, just like his compatriot Anguyo, he picked up a birdie at the up-hilly par five-first, dropped a shot at the fifth, but managed to birdie the last two holes in the opening nine, then bogeyed the 14th and 16th at the back nine where he only birdied the 15th, to join Anguyo at the top.

Tying in third place on one under par 71 along with the defending champion Muthiya, was Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi, Cameroon’s Nlareb Issa, and Ugandans Herman Mutebi, Ainaman Abraham and Happy Robert.

The best Kenyan players on day one were David Wakhu of Golf Park, and Muthaiga’s Greg Snow who both posted level par 72 to end the day in 9th position , with John Wangai, his young brother Samuel Njoroge, Eric Ooko and Edwin Mudanyi firing one over par 73 each, leaving Dismas Indiza and Mathew Omondi by a shot.

The second round of the tournament which is the fifth leg of the Safari Tour continues Friday.