Home School golfers win Inter-School championship at Windsor

A team of homeschooling golfers emerged the winners of the 2024 NCBA Lisle Shaw Memorial Inter-Schools Golf Tournament at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club. The homeschoolers were the best team of the 15 that entered the competition.

Mitansh Thacker scored 76 points with Kanana Muthomi and Junaid manji scoring an identical 80, and Ishaan Simani scored 81 points for a total of 236 for the team.

Coming in close in second position was Premier Academy with 239 points. Kagame Handa and Tsorav Soni scored 82 points each for the team, Ryan Njunguna scored 85 while the best scorer for the team was Tsevi Soni with 75.

Shashwat Harish scored an impressive 73, but his team from Peponi school finished third with 243 points. Nkini Pasha scored 90 points, Kahir Ladak 87 points, and Rohin Shah 83 points.

“They did ok, we did better than last year, so at least we are improving and everyone gave it their all, so we are happy,” said Shashwat.

“It is less about the results and more about the attitude to play in this tournament, playing the game and that’s all we need. We were just talking and saying that at least the whole team is confident and has morale,” he added.

Shashwat was the overall gross winner with 73 points in the individual category. Coming in second was Tsevi Soni who led his school to finishing second overall.

“It is a bit bitter-sweet because this is my home course, I had a good advantage today but I had a bad front nine. I had a bogey and a double bogey back to back on holes 4 and 5 and that threw away those holes which are normally scoring holes,” explained Tsevi.

Premier Academy finishing second came as a pleasant surprise.

“It was quite unexpected, we lost a few players from last year. I feel we had a great performance compared to what we were expected to do,” he elaborated.

Rosslyn Academy finished 4th with Braeburn Garden Estate rounding up the top five.

In the individual category, Shashwat Harish was the winner followed by Tsevi Soni with 75 points. Lyndon Daker and Mitansh Thacker tied for third with 76 points. Krish Shah scored 78 to tie in 5th with Jelani Kihanya and Hazel Kuria was 7th with 79 points. Junaid Manji, Wahome Mutai and Kanana Muthomi all scored 80 to tie in 8th position.

The subsidiary category was won by Braeburn Gitanga with 125 points, followed by St.Ruth School with 127 points and Premier Academy with 142 points.

Youan Li was the overall net winner with 54 points.