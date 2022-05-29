Homeboys title ambition slowed down by Ingwe

Football Kenya Federation premier league top contenders Kakamega Homeboys suffered a setback in their title bid after a 2-0 defeat against former giants AFC Leopards at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega county.

Goals in either half from former Tusker FC defender Collins Shivachi and Nigerian Ojo Olaniyi were enough to help the 12 time Kenya premier league champions bag three maximum points

85' …but this guy Lewis Bandi 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Raha tupu on the pitch Kakamega Homeboys 0 AFC Leopards 2 ⚽️ Collins Shivachi

⚽️ Ojo Olaniyi #Betsafe #OursForever #INGWE pic.twitter.com/7ReOdrzv4C — AFC Leopards (@AFCLeopards) May 29, 2022

The two sides renewed their long standing rivalry which has grown in recent years and it was Ingwe who secured much needed victory despite heading into the match with a poor history over the hosts.

Prior Sunday’s fixture, Kakamega Homeboys boasted of four wins in their last seven meetings while Leopards had only won one match with the other two finishing in draws including their last meeting in December that ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Bernard Mwalala’s charges remain second in the standings despite sharing 57 points with Tusker with the defending champions sitting top of the table on goal difference.

Leopards on the other hand moved sixth on the log on 45 points but have three matches to complete the season.

The brewers now just need to win both their remaining matches against Posta Rangers and Bidco to retain their crown.

Collated results

Saturday’s matches

Kenya Police 2 Posta Rangers 1

Sofapaka 1 Vihiga Bullets 0

Ulinzi Stars 0 Bandari FC 0

Sunday’s matches

Kakamega Homeboyz 0 AFC Leopards 2

Nzoia Sugar 1 KCB 0

Talanta 2 Sharks 0

Gor Mahia 3 Nairobi City Stars 2

Wazito 0 Bidco 0

