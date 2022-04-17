Homeboys’ KPL title ambition slowed down by Sofapaka at Bukhungu

The 2009 Kenya Premier League (KPL) champions and visitors Sofapaka caused a slight setback in the title quest of the current top tier leaders Kakamega Homeboys after forcing 1-1 draw at Bukhungu stadium on the Easter Sunday.

Batoto ba Mungu skipper Lawrence Juma scored a penalty in the 21st minute after Joe Waithira was brought down inside the box by Homeboyz custodian Godfrey Oputi.

Full Time: Kakamega Homeboyz 1-1 Sofapaka Okoth 43' pic.twitter.com/LMPxze4QIC — Kakamega Homeboyz FC (@FcHomeboyz) April 17, 2022

David Okoth restored parity for the hosts in the 43rd minute with a powerful long range shot which went straight into the net as custodian Frederick Odhiambo watched helplessly.

The two teams had played out to a one-all draw in the first leg at the Kasarani Annex a week ago and Homeboyz in particular were desperate for three points in order to reclaim their ten-point lead at the top

The draw cuts Homeboyz’s lead at the top to eight points as they have amassed 54 points from 26 matches.

Defending champions Tusker, who beat Gor Mahia 2-0 on Saturday in Narok, have 46 points having also played the same number of matches.

Sofapaka, under new coach David Ouma, remained 12th on the log with 30 points, but with a game in hand.

Other matches played on Saturday saw FC Talanta winning 2-1 over Kenya Police at the Kasarani Annex.Goals from Dennis Oalo and Edwin Lavatsa cancelled out Clinton Kinanga’s opener for the law enforcers.

Vihiga Bullets won the bottom of the table clash, defeating Mathare United 2-0 through goals from Jessy Kajuba and Philip Muchuma