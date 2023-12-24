Apart from the trophy, Homeboyz won Sh1 million in prize money, while AFC received Sh500,000.

Kakamega Homeboyz captain Moses Mudavadi receives Elijah Lidonde Super Cup from Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at Bukhungu Stadium on December 24, 2023.Kakamega Homeboyz defeated AFC Leopards 1-0 to win the second edition of Elijah Lidonde Super Cup.

Ingwe concluded the game with one fewer player as Aziz Okaka was sent off for a second bookable offense.

Davis Kasire, a Ugandan striker, came off the bench and scored the game-winning goal in the 79th minute, just six minutes after replacing Moses Shummah.

After winning the FKF Cup last season, this was Abana ba Ingo’s second championship.

Mulembe United won bronze after defeating Nzoia Sugar 2-1 in the third-place playoffs.

The National Super League club took home Sh250,000, while Godfrey Oduor’s charges took home Sh200,000.

Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary, added Sh100,000 to each of the four participating clubs.

For the Millers, Joseph Wafula broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, but his celebration was cut short by Kevin Sagida’s equalizer three minutes later.

Kendrick Onzore scored the game-winning goal in the 81st minute, capitalizing on Nzoia’s defensive gaffe.