Kabeberi Sevens defending champions Homeboyz will be seeking to redeem themselves in the 2nd Leg of the 2019 Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit this weekend.

Homeboyz RFC have been pooled alongside Masinde Muliro University, Mean Machine and Pirates from Uganda in the Kabeberi 7s which will be held in Kinoru Stadium, Meru.

Homeboyz are second on the standings following their 21-12 loss to Kenya Cup champions KCB in the 1st Leg held in Kakamega last weekend.

The side that wrapped up last year’s title after seeing off Nakuru RFC in Machakos, will start their campaign against reigning Uganda 7s winners Pirates this Saturday in the third game of the day.

Kakamega 7s winners KCB headline Pool ‘A’ and are joined by Resolution Impala Saracens, Menengai Oilers and the invitational side Meru RFC.

Hosts Mwamba, Nondescripts, Egerton Wasps and Kenya Harlequins complete the Kabeberi 7s Pool ‘C’, while Nakuru RFC, Strathmore Leos, Kabras Sugar RFC and the Kakamega 7s Division two Winners Northern Suburbs make up Pool ‘D’.