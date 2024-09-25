Homeless World Cup:Kenya stutters against Romania in round of 16

The Kenya women’s soccer team lost to Romania 4-7 during their round of 16 match at the ongoing Homeless World Cup in Seoul,South Korea.

Enroute to the knock out phase Kenya had had a near blemish less group A campaign after registering victories against Sweden,USA,India,Poland and Switzerland.

Kenya will now play Northern Ireland in their second knock out match on Thursday in their second attempt in qualifying for the last eight.

The weeklong tournament has brought together a total of A total of 16 women’s teams and 36 men teams. Kenya women lifted the title in 2011.