Homicide detectives exhume officer’s body over murder allegations

Detectives from the Homicide and Forensic Department, have exhumed the body of a traffic police officer who was attached to Nyahururu Police station two years ago in order to further probe what could have led to his death.

Mr. Martin Nyanguto, the Director at the Forensic Homicide department led the exercise conducted at Kabati area in Gathanji Ward of Nyandarua County while Government Chief Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor conducted a postmortem on the decomposing body in an effort to determine what caused the death of the officer identified as Police Constable David Kigurumi Murai aged 43 years.

According to Dr. Oduor, initial investigations revealed that the officer could have taken his own life.

He added that the exhumation followed a controversy over the death of the officer abut noted that further probe would be conducted on the samples collected.

However, according to the family, their kin was found dead in his house with clear indication he was murdered.

However, they want the government to hasten the probe and court proceedings that was yet to take place two years on in order for justice to be served.

The slain ofiicer’s brothers Samwel Gitimu and Kamau Murai said the matter was dragging but expressed their optimism that they will get justice.

They observed that though the exercise opened healing wounds, they would be patient as the DCI investigated the matter further.