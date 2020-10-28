Hon. Chris Omulele wraps up CAF D Coaching Course in Luanda.

Luanda legislator Chris Omulele wrapped up the CAF D coaching course that had been held in his constituency, for the last 10 days.

The course was a joint partnership between Football Kenya Federation, Luanda National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), and Kenya Academy of Sports.

Under the tutelage of Instructors Seth Oduor and Hesbon Nyabinge, 50 participants were trained and duly certified.

“This coaching course is a stepping stone for our coaches here in Luanda as we aim to help in their capacity building,” said Luanda Constituency Mp Christopher Omulele.

“When we want to mount courses or conduct talent identification activities we collaborate with the Federations concerned so as to bring them to life,” said CEO Kenya Academy of Sports Dr. Doreen Odhiambo

Western region NEC member Bishop Tony Kweya expressed his gratitude to Luanda Constituency and Kenya Academy of Sports for their partnership with the Federation to initiate the coaching course in Luanda.

“I would like to thank Luanda Constituency and Kenya Academy of Sports on collaborating with FKF to power this coaching course as it showcases the trust the Federation has built over the last four years,” he said.

He further extended his indebtedness to Luanda MP Christopher Omulele for developing football through the capacity building of coaches in his area.

Football Kenya Federation has managed to spearhead coaching courses countrywide that have benefited over 3000 trainers

