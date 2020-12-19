Hon Mark Nyakomita winds up CAF D licensing coach in Uriri

Uriri legislator Hon Mark Nyakomita graced the closing ceremony of the CAF D coaching course that had been held in his constituency for the last 10 days.

The course was a joint partnership between Football Kenya Federation and Uriri National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

“This coaching course is a stepping stone for our coaches here in Uriri as we aim to help in their capacity building,” said Hon Nyakomita.

Western region NEC member Bishop Tony Kweya expressed his gratitude to Uriri Constituency for their partnership with the Federation to initiate the coaching course.

“I would like to thank the local administration and FKF for powering this coaching course, as it showcases the trust the Federation has built over the last four years,” he said.

He further extended his indebtedness to Uriri legislator for developing football through the capacity building of coaches in his area.

Football Kenya Federation has managed to spearhead coaching courses countrywide that have benefited over 3000 trainers

