Honour your obligations to support refugees, Kenya urges

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Martin Kimani has called on the international community to honor its obligations to support refugees, host countries and countries of origin, and all other relevant stakeholders in the protection, assistance, integration, and eventual repatriation of refugees to their home countries.

Amb Kimani emphasized that adequate and consistent funding as requested by host countries and UNHCR is an imperative that we must all meet.

He spoke even as donor governments pledged a record USD 1.054 billion Tuesday to support UNHCR’s work in 2022, enabling it to continue lifesaving programs worldwide for millions of people who have been forced to flee.

A further USD 808 million has been pledged for UNHCR’s programmes in 2023 and beyond.

The Permanent Representative to the UN noted that the most effective way of dealing with the refugee problem remains to address the root causes of forced displacement and promote peace and security.

Additionally, he said there is a need to support efforts to alleviate poverty, reduce disaster risks, and provide humanitarian and development assistance to countries of origin as well as countries hosting refugees.

Despite the continued rising trend in forced displacement – there were 84 million forcibly displaced people at the beginning of 2021, and UNHCR’s planning and budgeting for 2022 are against a projected increase in this number in 2022 – there are some glimmers of hope.