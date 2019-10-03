Residents of parts of Mathioya, Kiharu and Maragua sub counties of Murang’a are set to get domestic water connections once a water project which is under construction is complete.

Construction works of Gatango Water Supply Project located at Northern parts of the county is set to supply water to more than 60, 000 people from areas which usually receive minimal rains.

Big beneficiaries will be residents of Gaturi and lower parts of Maragua, areas which experience perennial shortage of water for domestic use.

The project funded by World Bank at a tune of 220 million shillings is at 85 percent complete and is expected to be commissioned by December this year.

Members of Murang’a County Development Implementation and Coordination Committee (CDICC) after visiting the project on Wednesday expressed satisfaction on the ongoing works of the project.

Led by the chairman of the committee Mr. Okaka Etyiang, the members appreciated works done by Unibee Construction Ltd, the company contracted to implement the project.

Installing of water pipes from the intake along North Mathioya River, located in Aberdare forest to major water storage tank at Kairo place is complete.

Project Manager of the company contracted to work on the project Mr. Ephantus Mugo said they have dealt with some challenges which were inhibiting their works saying by end of November the construction works will be complete.

He said that construction of sedimentation tanks at the periphery of Aberdare forests is almost complete.

“Works on water treatment tanks are almost through and we expect the project to be complete by end of November,” said Mugo.

The sedimentation tank is expected to treat 4, 000 litres of water on daily basis where 2,000 litres will be channeled to Gaturi ward as the rest goes to residents of Mathioya constituency.

Mugo confirmed to members of CDICC that laying of 8.6 kilometer pipes from the intake to Kairo storage tank is completed and has been tested.

The project is among other several water projects being implemented in the county by Athi Water Services Board.

Project Engineer from the Board Dickson Ongesa observed that the government has already sourced a contractor to work on second phase of the project which involves connecting households with water.

“Once the water will reach Kairo storage tank, there will be another work to distribute water to household, a project which has been given to another contractor but currently the board is waiting for funding,” added Ongesa.

He lauded Unibee Construction Company Ltd, for working on the given time framework saying the company will complete the project at specified time.

