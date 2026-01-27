FeaturesLocal News

Hope Restored: Sakaja, community step in to secure bright Migori boy’s education

After his plight aired on Channel 1, stakeholders unite to sponsor Sebastian Onyango's education through university.

Teresa Mutai
Teresa Mutai
3 Min Read
Photo of Sebastian Onyango on his first day at Oriwo Boys High School.

Sebastian Onyango, a bright but needy learner from Nyakwere Primary School in Migori County, has received a life-changing breakthrough after his story aired on KBC Channel 1 on Monday.

Sebastian, who scored an impressive 62 points in the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), was forced to return to school to repeat Grade 9 after failing to transition to senior secondary school due to a lack of school fees. Despite earning admission to Oriwo Boys High School, poverty threatened to derail his academic journey.

“I’m requesting my teachers, please don’t send me away. Let me continue learning with my fellow learners so that I can achieve a grade that will enable someone to sponsor me. Because back at home, there’s nothing,” Sebastian pleaded at the time.

In a tearful account, he explained that his parents were unable to raise the required fees. “I received my admission letter from Oriwo Boys High School, but I am unable to go there. So I decided to come here and repeat because my parents cannot afford the fees,” he said.

However, what began as a story of hardship has now turned into one of hope. Following a wave of public support, various stakeholders stepped in to secure Sebastian’s future. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, through the Sakaja Foundation, committed to fully sponsor Sebastian’s secondary school education and pledged continued support through university.

On Tuesday, Sebastian was officially picked up from Nyakwere Primary School by the Homa Bay County Director of Education, Eunice Khaemba, accompanied by Oriwo Boys High School Principal Tom Amadi, marking the start of his senior secondary education journey.

Support also poured in from the local community. One parent donated a mattress, another offered a box, while Rongo Constituency aspirant Nelson Adoko deposited KSh 20,000 into Sebastian’s school account. Teachers at Nyakwere Primary School raised an additional KSh 10,000 to support him.

“I am thankful to everyone who has supported me to reach this far. I promise to work hard and make them proud,” Sebastian said, beaming with joy.

Education officials in Migori County confirmed that the support received is now sufficient for Sebastian to begin his studies without interruption.

Sebastian’s journey – from choosing to repeat a class due to poverty to securing a fully funded path to secondary school – has become a powerful reminder of the challenges facing vulnerable learners and the transformative impact of timely intervention and collective goodwill.

Additional reporting by Eric Biegon.

