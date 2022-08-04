Horrible outing for Kenya’s boxing team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Kenya’s boxing national team popularly known as Hit Squad staged a miserable performance at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with all its four representatives getting eliminated at the initial stage.

On Wednesday, both the 2018 Commonwealth bronze medalist Christine Ongare and Africa Zone Three light-heavyweight gold medallist Elizabeth Andiego failed to get past the quarter-final stage which they had qualified without throwing a punch.

The 34 year old Andiego who was making her second appearance at the Commonwealth Games was the last victim of Kenya’s poor show suffering a 5-0 points defeat in the hands of Australia’s Caitlin Anne Parker.

Her compatriot and the 27 year old Ongare had earlier in the day on a split decision lost to Canadian Priyanka Dhillon in the minimum weight category.

Among her most outstanding achievements is the bronze medal she bagged while representing the country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Skipper Nick ‘Commander’ Okoth failed to replicate his performance at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Dehli, India where he bagged gold after going down against Guyanese boxer Keevin Allicock in the featherweight thriller.

All five judges scored 30-27 each in favour of Allicock.

It was similar case for Africa Zone Three bantamweight gold medalist and 2019 All Africa Games silver medalist Shaffi Bakari when he exited the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games at Nec Hall in Birmingham, England on Tuesday.

Bakari who gave a good account of himself in all three rounds was beaten by Rukmal Prasanna of Sri Lanka on a split points decision, an achievement that was better than that of the team captain Okoth.

Kenya had registered the quartet of Bakari, Okoth, Andiego (middleweight), and Ongare (cruiserweight) for the quadrennial global showpiece in Birmingham.