Hospitality industry seeks collaboration with counties in job creation

Stakeholders in the hospitality industry are calling for collaboration with governors in order to create jobs needed for the sector’s recovery, especially in counties.

The industry has registered a steady return to normal operations after COVID-19 as international arrivals and more hotels return to business.

According to Pride Inn Hotels, Resorts and Camps Managing Director Hasnain Noorani, a collaboration between the industry and county governments has the potential of hiring an extra 1.2 million people.

“In 2021 alone, the tourism sector had to lay off at least 1.2 million people due to the continued impact of COVID-19. A year earlier, at least 2.5 million people working in the sector lost their jobs in the first five months of the pandemic,” said Noorani.

The Monetary Policy Committee Hotels Survey for July 2022 indicates that as a share of the pre-COVID-19 number of employees, overall employment levels stabilized around 83pc in June and July.

“Fast forward to 2022, the sector is yet to fully recover and absolve all the people who were laid off. By strategically collaborating with the tourism sector, the county governments would help companies in the industry to rehire those who lost their jobs,” he added.

Noorani also noted that as the industry continues to recover, helped by increased international arrivals, the level of operations especially in hotels was also growing, leading to a need to hire more employees.

Most hotels in Nairobi and Mombasa have already seen improved performance in the first half of the year compared to a similar period in 2021. This has led to an increased need for more employees, both permanent and casual, to support operations.

“This is why we invite country governments to collaborate with us. Whether it is by bringing conferences to our properties or outsourcing our services, working together will help us help them fulfil their promise of creating jobs for unemployed Kenyans,” Noorani said.

Among jobs which the industry looks to absorb include chefs, IT experts, marketers, security personnel, nutritionists, administrators and salespeople.