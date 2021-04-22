Hospitality industry urges government to reopen establishments

Local hospitality industry players are calling on the government to consider allowing hotels and restaurants to reopen terming the measures to shut down as punitive.

Through a statement, the hoteliers argue that the strategies put in place to flatten the COVID-19 curve such as lockdowns and closure of restaurants and hotel establishments are punitive and have significantly affected the livelihoods of over two million hotel and travel industry workers, rendering them jobless.

The hoteliers claim new restrictions were imposed after the government camouflaged the real magnitude of the pandemic on travel and hospitality business.

“It is painful seeing staff stay home jobless yet they have families to support. It’s a pity that hotels and tourism industry players in Kenya are not given the ears required. Simple solutions were very possible to enable businesses to go on, but we were all ignored,” said Hasnain Noorani, PrideInn Group Managing Director.

In 2020, when President Uhuru Kenyatta first announced measures to prevent the virus from spreading, the monetary and fiscal authorities followed up with a number of measures to safeguard businesses and individuals from the ensuing economic hit.

“The government has been silent on measures to give businesses a respite from the looming crisis. We call upon the government to give us a chance to defer taxes, or part of the taxes since we are back to the mass closures that put us on our knees since last year,” added Hasnain.

Such measures will go a long way in saving these businesses from total ruin, and in the process save hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Tourism contributed approximately 10 percent of Kenya’s annual GDP, employing over two million people.

It was this segment that got decimated with the onset and continuous grip of Covid-19.

The tourist inflow changed. With lockdowns across the globe, flight and travel restrictions, Kenyan tourism ground to a halt for the most part of last year and started making a tentative recovery in the last quarter of 2020.

The hospitality industry now faces the task of restoring consumer confidence and adapting offerings to ensure guests’ experiences are not only hospitable but hygienic and safe as well.

This comes a day after Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala announced a vaccination drive in the industry that would begin in Nairobi for the next 10 days.

The drive will then move to the other 4 counties within the one zone area, and eventually vaccinate all the Hospitality and Tourism front liners in all counties.

The Hospitality and Tourism service providers and front liners undergoing vaccination, during this drive include; hoteliers, tour drivers, travel agents, restaurants foodservice, and bars employees.